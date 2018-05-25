The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has officially come into force today and while for many of us that means a final tidal wave of emails the privacy law is starting to have some unexpected consequences. If you head over to the New York Daily News for example you’ll probably be greeted with this message:

New York Daily News

It’s the same story with both the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and indeed any news website owned by either the Tronc or Lee Enterprises media companies. Head to any of those sites and you’ll be greeted with the same message that reads: “Unfortunately, our website is currently unavailable in most European countries. We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to the EU market. We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism.” Rather than blocking EU users, US media organisation National Public Radio (NPR) is giving them the choice of either accepting to the terms or declining and then being shown a plain text version of the site that looks like it was created in the 90s.

NPR