Gemma Collins in her Chicago publicity photo Matt Crockett via PA Media

Gemma Collins has been forced to pull out of her upcoming appearance in a touring production of Chicago a week before her planned stage debut due to an injury.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The GC would be appearing in the tour in the role of Mama Morton, the character portrayed by Queen Latifah in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of Chicago.

Advertisement

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Gemma was bowing out of the tour due to a previous knee injury which was reportedly exacerbated by her fall on Dancing On Ice in 2018.

A spokesperson for the show told The Sun: “Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK tour of the show due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

“The producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future.”

Gemma attending the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Although she is yet to comment publicly on her departure from Chicago, Gemma did share footage of herself receiving cryotherapy treatment on her knee on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“Early morning session for my knee,” she wrote. “I can’t describe the pain guys.

“The swelling is next level… my leg has ballooned with my knee hopefully this will take the swelling down.”

Gemma underwent cryotherapy on her knee on Tuesday Instagram/Gemma Collins

Gemma’s first performance in Chicago was supposed to have taken place at Sunderland’s Empire Theatre on 31 May, before the show travelled to Cardiff, Blackpool, Sheffield, Norwich and Oxford.

The reality star – who attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School as a teenager – previously said that landing her role in Chicago was the “proudest achievement” of her life.