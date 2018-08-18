PIERO CRUCIATTI via Getty Images Relatives mourn near the coffins of some of the victims of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge on Saturday.

A further four victims of the Genoa bridge collapse have been found, Italian media reports said, bringing the death toll to 42.

Italian state radio said the body of a 30-year-old man was found in rubble near the site, as three more bodies were found in a car overnight.

The report also said rescuers believe all those previously thought missing might now have been accounted for, after an elderly man called local authorities to say he was OK and not involved in Tuesday’s tragedy.

Public outrage over the tragedy was mounting as Italian politicians spoke of repercussions for the private companies involved in maintaining the country’s creaking infrastructure.