A further four victims of the Genoa bridge collapse have been found, Italian media reports said, bringing the death toll to 42.
Italian state radio said the body of a 30-year-old man was found in rubble near the site, as three more bodies were found in a car overnight.
The report also said rescuers believe all those previously thought missing might now have been accounted for, after an elderly man called local authorities to say he was OK and not involved in Tuesday’s tragedy.
Public outrage over the tragedy was mounting as Italian politicians spoke of repercussions for the private companies involved in maintaining the country’s creaking infrastructure.
It comes as a state funeral for many of the victims was due to be held on Saturday at Genoa’s convention centre, led by the city’s archbishop, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, and attended by President Sergio Mattarella and Conte.
Twelve coffins were already placed in a large hall, and family members visited them on Friday, sometimes kissing the caskets. One white coffin held the body of seven-year-old Samuele Robbiano, who died alongside his parents.
“It is something that has touched everyone because we all used the bridge and it could have happened to anyone,” Bishop Nicolo Anselmi said after blessing the coffins.
Some families plan to boycott the event and hold their own private services, as a sign of protest against what they say was negligence that caused the bridge to collapse.
The funeral of four young men who were en route to a holiday together in France and Spain when the disaster struck was being held in Torre del Greco, near Naples, on Friday.