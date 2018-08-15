Family Travelling To Beach Holiday Among Victims Of Genoa Bridge Collapse

Facebook Roberto Robbiano and Ersilia Piccinino, pictured on their 2014 wedding day with their son Samuele

A family on their summer holiday with their car packed full of beach toys have been identified among those who lost their lives in the Genoa bridge tragedy.

Roberto Robbiano, 45, wife Ersilia Piccinino, 41, and their seven-year-old son Samuele were in their car when a 260ft stretch of the Morandi Bridge collapsed beneath them.

The trio were travelling to Sardinia when the structure crumbled, killing 39 people and injuring 15. A friend of the family told Italy’s La Repubblica he recognised the family’s car and the Spider Man ball Samuele like to play with among the debris.

Members of a second family were named as Andrea Vittone, 49, Claudia Possetti, 48, and two children from Posetti’s previous marriage, Manuele and Camilla Bellasio, aged 16 and 12.

Stella Boccia, 24, from Tuscany and her boyfriend Carlos Jesus Truillo, 23, from the Dominican Republic were also named among the dead.