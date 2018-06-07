7 Reasons Geordie Greig Is Nothing Like Paul Dacre

David M. Benett via Getty Images Geordie Greig at a book launch with his wife, Kathryn.

Geordie Greig is to become the new editor of the Daily Mail, replacing Paul Dacre at the helm of arguably Britain’s most influential newspaper.

Dacre, who has been in the job for 26 years, has built up a reputation as one of the most fearsome people in the UK, a fearsome, reclusive and old-school journalist

By contrast, Greig’s reputation is a lot more low-key - and he’s far from reclusive. Here are seven vaguely interesting facts about him.

1) He’s a Remainer

Well, the Mail on Sunday was under his editorship, putting it at loggerheads with its sister publication.