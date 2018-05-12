George Bush Is Lecturing Donald Trump Because That's The World We Live In Now

George Bush, who started two major wars both widely seen as disasters, has given Donald Trump a brief lecture on leadership. Speaking as he received an award from the international think tank, the Atlantic Council, the former US President warned against US isolationism just days after President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Bush said: “It’s very important for our fellow citizens to remember these words from Winston Churchill: ’America is indispensable for the world and the dangers of isolation loom. The price of greatness is responsibilities. One cannot rise to become the leading community of the civilised world without being involved in its problems, without being convulsed in its agonies and without being inspired by its causes. If this had been proved in the past as it has been it would be indisputable in the future. People in the United States cannot escape world responsibility.′ “I wholeheartedly agree,” Bush added.

Former President George W. Bush speaks about "the dangers of isolation" as President Donald Trump pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/L9N4SKJ3dT pic.twitter.com/gtr4ri7mVq — CNN International (@cnni) May 11, 2018

Bush was receiving the Distinguished International Leadership Award - but not for his military endeavours. As the Atlantic Council said on its website: ″[We] honoured Bush for his commitment to global health. As president, Bush created the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2003. The initiative, which provided lifelong HIV treatment to more than thirteen million HIV patients in Africa, is credited with having saved millions of lives.” Trump’s Iran move reminds some of run-up to Iraq war - fifteen years after invading Iraq over weapons of mass destruction and ties to al Qaeda that both proved non-existent, the United States is again steering toward a possible confrontation with a Middle East power for suspected work on nuclear weapons and support for terrorism. The President’s Iran policy sounds hauntingly familiar to some current and former US officials who witnessed the buildup to the March 2003 invasion of Iraq, where sectarian and ethnic fractures and some 5,000 US troops still remain. More than 4,400 US troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died in the conflict, which many analysts have called one of the major US foreign policy debacles of modern times.

Larry Downing / Reuters Bush's infamous 'Mission Accomplished' speech in 2003.

“There are disturbing and eerie similarities” in the misuse of intelligence then and now, said Paul Pillar, who was the top US intelligence analyst for the Middle East from 2001 to 2005. “The basic thing that is going on is a highly tendentious, cherry-picked, ‘we know what the conclusion is’” use of intelligence, Pillar said. Trump on Tuesday withdrew the United States from a six-nation agreement with Tehran that limitsIran’s nuclear work in return for relief from economic sanctions. The president charged that the deal, negotiated under his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, did not address Iran’s ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in conflicts in Yemen and Syria. Trump made no mention of assessments by the US intelligence community and the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency, which has nuclear inspectors in Iran, that Tehran is complying with the 2015 deal. Instead, he cited a cache of Iranian documents made public by Israel on April 30 that he said showed Iran’s leaders lied when they denied ever pursuing a nuclear weapons project. While the documents’ authenticity has not been challenged by Western governments and intelligence experts, critics said they added little to previous assessments that concluded that Iranmothballed its effort to develop nuclear weapons in 2003. Iran called Israel’s allegations “childish and ridiculous.” Beginning shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, President George W. Bush and top aides made the case for invading Iraq by citing intelligence that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had ties to al Qaeda and was secretly developing nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. Both claims were proved false. Bush and his aides had exaggerated the available intelligence, relied on dubious claims from Iraqi exiles and ignored contradictory information. On some points, the CIA and its sister intelligence agencies were just wrong.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump at the White House yesterday.