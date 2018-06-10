Prince George Plays With Toy Gun On Family Day Out At Polo Match

Prince George was pictured playing with a toy gun, toy knife and handcuffs as he had fun in the sun with their mother as his father played polo.

The Duke of Cambridge was taking part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Sunday afternoon.

The family outing, which included Princess Charlotte, had came just a day after the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the Queen’s official birthday which was followed by a gathering of the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The four-year-old prince is known to have an interest in the police.

On a visit to Finland last November, William met Father Christmas in Helsinki and was on a mission to present Santa Claus with a Christmas list from George, which featured one request – a toy police car.

At a reception in March celebrating the Metropolitan Police, one officer joked William’s children could join the police cadets, to which the duke is said to have replied: “Well he does like the police at the moment.”