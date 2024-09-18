George Clooney via Associated Press

George Clooney turned a months-old Donald Trump rant about him right back on the former president.

Back in July, Trump fumed that Clooney should “get out of politics and go back to television” after the actor penned a New York Times op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to abandon his reelection campaign.

Biden ultimately withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, upending Trump’s campaign and tactics in the process.

On Tuesday, Clooney talked with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel about his op-ed, the risk involved in writing it and the role it played in putting pressure on Biden’s decision.

Clooney also responded to former reality TV personality Trump’s “get out of politics and go back to television” demand, saying: “You know, I will if he does.”

“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the Oscar winner added, eliciting applause from the studio audience.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clooney said US president Joe Biden did “something really extraordinary” with his decision to “let go of power”.

Clooney previously described Biden’s decision to pull out of the presidential race as “the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington”.

“What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who did the hardest thing to do,” the former ER star claimed.