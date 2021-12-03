George Clooney Samir Hussein via Getty Images

We doubt George Clooney has too many money worries but the actor still turned down a whopping sum for one day’s work, he has revealed.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor said he was offered $35 million (around £26.3 million) to star in an airline commercial but he decided against it after speaking to his wife, human rights lawyer Amal.

He told the Guardian: “I was offered 35 million dollars for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it.

“It was (associated with) a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it’.”

George, who celebrated his 60th birthday in May, married Amal in 2014 and they have two children, twins Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017.

George and Amal Clooney Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Speaking about childcare, he said they only have a nanny “four days a week”, as “it’s so important to Amal (to be involved)”.

He told the newspaper: “And during lockdown it was just us – for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964 – doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day.”

The actor’s latest project saw him directing The Tender Bar, a coming-of-age film based on a book of the same name by JR Moehringer, which tells the story of a boy who seeks father figures at a bar run by his uncle.

The movie, released this month, is set in New York and stars Ben Affleck as bar owner Charlie, with Tye Sheridan playiing his nephew J.R.

It had its UK premiere in October at the London Film Festival, where Clooney said it had given him a welcome break from the “pretty dark” types of movie he normally works on.