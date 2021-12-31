Game Of Thrones Creator George R R Martin Shares His Take On New Prequel House Of The Dragon

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon HBO

In the past, George – who penned the original books on which both Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon are based – has not shied away from addressing parts of the TV adaptation of his fantasy works that he felt missed the mark.

Fortunately, he’s given the latest show his personal thumbs up.

“I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it,” the author wrote on his official website. “It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral – just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

Reassuring fans who might have been somewhat let down by Game Of Thrones’ last hurrah, he continued: “Just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them (only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).

“I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.”

George R R Martin in 2019 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and will feature Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Constantine as members of the House Targaryen.

The first trailer for House Of The Dragon was unveiled earlier this year, with fans of the original Game Of Thrones series largely praising the clip, particularly in comparison to the drama’s divisive final season.