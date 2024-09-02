Game Of Thrones' Creator Has A Few Things To Get Off His Chest About House Of The Dragon

Game Of Thrones creator George R R Martin has teased that he has a few things to say about spin-off show House Of The Dragon.
The American author – who penned the novel series that inspired both Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon – shared a blog post last week, in which he disclosed that he’s had a particularly difficult year.
“This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat,” he wrtote.
“I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will,” he continued, noting he’d been “away from my computer traveling” over the summer and, as a result, “a lot of things that needed saying did not get said”.
Martin continued: “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House Of The Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.”
When the first season of House Of The Dragon premiered in 2022, Martin made it clear he was a fan, describing the show as “dark”, “powerful” and “visceral” – “just the way I like my epic fantasy”.
He also spoke of how the prequel fixed one of his biggest gripes with the original Game Of Thrones show.
After a two-year wait, House Of The Dragon returned earlier this year, and while the early episodes were largely well-received, by the time the finale arrived, some lamented that it felt more like a set-up for the upcoming third series than its own stand-alone story.