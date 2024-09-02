Game Of Thrones' Creator Has A Few Things To Get Off His Chest About House Of The Dragon

George R.R. Martin pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

The American author – who penned the novel series that inspired both Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon – shared a blog post last week, in which he disclosed that he’s had a particularly difficult year.

“This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat,” he wrtote.

“I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will,” he continued, noting he’d been “away from my computer traveling” over the summer and, as a result, “a lot of things that needed saying did not get said”.

Martin continued: “I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House Of The Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though.”

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in season two of House Of The Dragon HBO

When the first season of House Of The Dragon premiered in 2022, Martin made it clear he was a fan, describing the show as “dark”, “powerful” and “visceral” – “just the way I like my epic fantasy”.

He also spoke of how the prequel fixed one of his biggest gripes with the original Game Of Thrones show.