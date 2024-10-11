'Get A Life': Biden Berates Trump For Peddling Hurricane Misinformation

US President Joe Biden speaks about the impact of Hurricane Milton in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

Joe Biden seems beyond bothered by Donald Trump and his most recent misinformation antics.

The Democratic president fiercely rebuked his predecessor while addressing the federal response to hurricanes Helene and Milton during a Thursday press conference.

When a reporter asked if Biden had spoken about the topic with the former president, he responded, “Are you kidding me?”

Advertisement

He took a deep breath before saying: “Mr President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”

Zeroing in on one specific rumour, Biden pushed back on the claim that individuals can only receive $750 (£574.88) in disaster assistance.

“That $750 that they’re talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get,” he said.

“That’s bizarre. It’s bizarre,” Biden added. “You’ve got to stop this. I mean, they’re being so damn un-American with the way they’re talking about this stuff.”

Advertisement

President Joe Biden addresses the federal government's hurricane response during press conference Thursday. He had some strong words for former President Donald Trump while speaking to the press. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

In addition to the $750 storm relief rumour, Trump has falsely suggested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has diverted disaster funds to unrelated migrant aid and that the government purposely withheld help from Republican-leaning areas.

Misinformation around the disaster response has been so rampant that FEMA’s website has sought to directly address falsehoods about its work.

Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, roughly two weeks after Hurricane Helene similarly made landfall in the southeastern U.S.

Milton has killed at least 13 people, according to media tallies. It has also left millions without power, spawned multiple tornadoes and even ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field, a stadium in St. Petersburg.