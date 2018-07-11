The Head-Banging Frustration Of Trying To Get Your Kids To Talk About Their Day At School

Recently, my daughter Amelia, five, watched as a hot air balloon was filled up and began to take flight, saw a volcano erupt in the school playground and was thoroughly impressed at how closely a police dog called Dutch followed his handler’s commands. Admittedly, things have moved on a bit since I was at primary school some 35 (ahem) years ago, but I would have thought these events would have been worth a passing mention (although to be fair, I may have put the first two down to an over-active imagination). Instead, I learned about them through ParentMail (the UK school-to-parent email system) or her quarterly Pupil Profile Report, complete with pictures of her waving happily as she sat in the (tethered) basket of said hot air balloon. She loved it, apparently, but saw absolutely no need to share this nugget of information with either her dad or me. A quick chat with the other parents at the school gates revealed they were equally unenlightened and I’m not ashamed to admit I was pathetically grateful not to be the only mum living in less-than-blissful ignorance.

Claire Lavelle Claire Lavelle with her five-year-old daughter Amelia.

That said, I remember how irritating it was to be asked, ‘so how was school today?’ by my own well-meaning mum when I was tired, hungry and just wanted to get home to watch ‘ThunderCats’, so I’m mindful to limit my own interrogations. I use open-ended questions, as per all the parenting experts, that, in theory at least, should flush out one teensy bit of insight into what’s happened to my offspring between the hours of 9am and 3pm (‘what was the funniest thing that happened at school today?’ is a current favourite. By GOD, child, give me something). But open questions are no match for an in increasingly weary, ‘don’t know’ or can’t remember’ and, rather untigerishly, I often leave it at that (while plotting how to catch her unawares later, of course).

Claire Lavelle Recently, Amelia Lavelle, saw a volcano erupt in the school playground, but she wasn't going to entertain her mum with that story.