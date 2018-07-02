An analysis of school uniform policies across England has shown an increasing number of secondaries are moving towards a no-skirt rule for pupils.

The research, by The Times, showed at least 40 schools across the country now have a gender-neutral uniform that includes trousers but not skirts, and others are consulting on a similar ban.

Priory School, in Lewes, East Sussex, banned skirts in 2017 after pupils questioned staff about why the uniform was different for boys and girls, and said that transgender students must be taken into account.

But parents, like Alan, 34 from Birmingham has told HuffPost UK their children would not be pleased with a ban on skirts: “My daughter would not be happy about that - she’s 10 years old and she’s a real girl’s girl,” he said. “I think girls should be allowed to be individuals.”