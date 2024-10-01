A 43-foot-tall (13 meters) naked statue resembling former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada, September 28, 2024. RONDA CHURCHILL via Getty Images

This Trump towers over them all.

A 43-foot-tall naked Donald Trump statue propped up by a crane appeared outside of Las Vegas over the weekend, drawing the ire of the Nevada Republican Party.

The organisation called the marionette-like foam effigy “deplorable.”

“While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue,” the party said in a statement.

The Nevada Republican Party branded the installation "deplorable." RONDA CHURCHILL via Getty Images

The work has reportedly moved from its staging off Interstate 15 north of Vegas to other planned locations. Organisers behind “Crooked and Obscene,” the name of the work, plan to showcase the installation in every swing state, according to local reports.

Depicting Trump in the nude “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures,” unnamed organisers said in press materials, per The Wrap. The piece is also about “transparency — or lack thereof — in politics, challenging viewers to think critically about political influence,” they said.

The marionette-like statue drew plenty of onlookers. RONDA CHURCHILL via Getty Images

In May, a pro-Trump artist released pink penis balloons with the faces of Trump’s perceived enemies during his hush money trial to “humiliate these dicks.”

The naked Trump statue stands 43 feet tall. RONDA CHURCHILL via Getty Images

But the Gulliver-like artistic rendering of Trump’s genitals ― which have been described in detail by Stormy Daniels, the porn star the former president was convicted of paying off to keep silent about their alleged affair ― appeared to send a different message.