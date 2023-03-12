ParentsshoppingmumsMother's Day

If You're A New Dad That Has To Buy The First Mother's Day Present, This Is What To Get

Trust us, she'll love these.

Looking for a first Mother's Day gift? We've got you covered.
Mother’s Day is almost upon us – and if you’re a new dad who’s now frantically scrabbling for something to buy, listen up.

Flowers and chocolates are always absolutely delightful gifts to receive, but if you’re after a present that’s a little bit special this year because it’s your other half’s first ever Mother’s Day, we’ve got your back.

From self-care treats (because it’s so hard for new parents to find time for themselves in that first year!) to little indulgences, to personalised and thoughtful gestures, there’s something here for every new mum...

Not On The High Street
Honestly, there is nothing cuter than this teeny babygrow.
This lovely soft cotton babygrow can be printed with the word "mummy" and your baby's name, which will give her something to cherish for years to come – even when your little one has grown out of it.
£16 from Not On The High Street
Oliver Bonas
Perfect for the stationery addict who wants to remember their baby's first year.
If there's one thing we all know as new parents, it's that the first year goes incredibly quickly and in a sleep deprived blur. This notebook for new mums is filled with 304 pages of reassurance, love and humour, as well as space to scribble thoughts, feelings and memories so she'll be able to remember what the hell actually happened.
£16.99 from Oliver Bonas
Not On The High Street
This personalised leather key ring will make her smile every time she lays eyes on it.
Key rings can be pretty boring gifts but hear us out, this one is actually really nice. The leather key ring opens up to reveal a photo of your little one – and can be personalised with gold foiled letters (up to 6 characters).
£29 from Not On The High Street
Not On The High Street
Props to this candle for helping them unwind while also making them laugh.
Comes with the label "I just need some f***ing sleep." Enough said.
£15.99 from Not On The High Street
John Lewis
Let them sleep in luxury with this silk pillowcase.
Touted for keeping skin from creasing and not messing up hair throughout the night, these silk pillowcases are pure luxury. They'll ensure what little sleep she does have is as comfortable as can be.
£45 from John Lewis
John Lewis
Keep her hands free with this stylish crossbody bag.
Small crossbody bags are ideal for new mums as they enable her to stay hands-free (a must with a little one!) and store her purse, phone and keys somewhere that's easily accessible. Plus this one from John Lewis is stylish and certainly won't break the bank.
£39 from John Lewis
John Lewis
Give her the gift of gorgeous skin with this skincare set.
The Ordinary offer great skincare solutions – but they're especially brilliant for those tackling hormonal skin after having a baby. Take it from one who knows. This set comes with a bottle of hyaluronic acid (with B5) and niacinamide (with zinc). The ultimate duo for smoother, brighter skin.
£10.80 from John Lewis
Not On The High Street
Finally, a Mother's Day mug that tells it how it is.
She'll appreciate the humour – not to mention the design – of this 'just another manic mum-day' porcelain mug. Plus it gives her yet another vessel to leave her cold, untouched coffee in.
£24 from Not On The High Street
John Lewis
Help them chill out in comfort with this super soft robe.
Dressing gowns are a game-changer for new mums who are after a bit of downtime this Mother's Day and want to keep warm in the process. The tie front is also especially useful for mums who are breastfeeding and need easy access.
£42 from John Lewis
John Lewis
Gorge pyjamas? Yes please.
When you spend a lot of your time covered in baby sick and poo, sometimes it's quite nice to have a shower and change into some comfy loungewear that makes you feel a bit fancy. Enter stage left: these floral print satin jim-jams that'll make her feel dead special.
£29 from John Lewis
Boots
Let her have some proper me-time with this discreet vibrator.
This discreet mini massage wand is like a spa-day for down there. Packing plenty of power into a petite package, it offers three vibration speeds and 17 patterns to enhance soothing strokes and full-body thrills. Believe us, she'll thank you for it.
£19.99 from Boots
John Lewis
This massive tote bag is perfect for spring and summer (and storing 10 billion nappies)
This raffia straw tote bag is not only ridiculously stylish, but it's also a great size for storing all the bits and bobs you inevitably end up carrying with you as a new parent. Whether it's wipes, nappies, a change of clothes... you name it, it'll fit.
£28 from John Lewis
John Lewis
Give the gift of caffeine on tap.
This Nespresso Krups Pixie machine offers barista-grade coffee that'll keep her powered up – especially after a fair few disrupted nights. Perhaps one of the biggest perks of this gift is that you get to benefit from it too.
£149.99 from John Lewis
