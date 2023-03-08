This Award-Winning Maternity Brand Now Has 20% Off Everything Online – Including Its Popular Breast Pump

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Calling all new and expectant mums – Lola&Lykke is an award-winning maternity brand you need to have on your radar.

Advertisement

What is Lola&Lykke?

The Finnish brand was founded in 2018 by mothers, Laura and Kati, after experiencing complications during and after birth.

The goal was to create essential products for fellow mothers during their pregnancy, birth, as well as postpartum, to help with any pains, support, and to navigate motherhood as a whole with ease.

Over the last five years Lola&Lykke has certainly achieved that goal as the brand’s products, has received high praise from customers and parenting communities.

Why do people rave about Lola&Lykke’s Breast Pump?

The Breast Pump has hospital-grade suction level for increased milk supply, and it claims to be the only design that allows mothers to pump and feed their baby directly from the milk bags, without having to transfer any milk at any stage.

Advertisement

It has won the Best Breast Pump title for three consecutive years at the MadeForMums and Mother&Baby Awards.

Mums, especially new parents, are always in need of time saving hacks, and this is certainly one of them. Not only does it save time transferring milk from pump to bottle, but as a result it also reduces time and effort washing, as well as sterilising, bottles, pumps and everything in between.

With this design no tubes or wires will get in the way, which makes for a fuss-free feeding session.

Advertisement

If you have one of their Breast Pumps already, Lola&Lykke also sells spare parts, which you may be in need of if some attachments have gone missing along the way, or if your existing breast pump needs a revamp.

What other products to Lola&Lykke make?

There are a whole host of products to see parents – whether you are a new mum, or expanding your brood once again – through every stage of this exciting journey, including a pregnancy and postpartum support belts, bottles, or carriers

The Pregnancy Support Belt works to relieve any pressure on the back, pelvis, bladder and spine, for a comfortable pregnancy, and costs £95.

This strap has been endorsed by maternity physiotherapists as it lifts the weight and pressure of your bump, which can cause discomfort and secondary injuries, with two adjustable straps, while the hot/cold therapy pack works wonders on soothing any aches and pains.

The Postpartum Support Band, which retails for £85, is a medical-grade compression belt that gently supports the wearer’s body to speed up post-birth recovery.

Advertisement

This design aims to heal Diastasis Recti, which is when muscles in your stomach have separated during pregnancy, while also working to provide comfort around your back also, for both vaginal and C-section births.

Lola&Lykke also offer basic essentials such as baby bottles, nipple teats, and nursing pads to soothe irritated nipples caused by breastfeeding, as well as breast pump carriers, stroller carriers, and the all-important thermos mug to ensure mums are fuelled throughout the day too.

What else do I need to know?

What we love is Lola&Lykke has also curated a variety of bundles, such as the Breastfeeding Starter Kit, the Hospital Bag Set and Pump On the Move Set, so if you are a first-time mum you have all the essentials there for you to shop with ease and take to the hospital for your child’s arrival.

Plus, you can shop a variety of gift cards at Lola&Lykke, which make for the perfect gift for mums-to-be, especially if you’re unsure what to buy them.

Advertisement

The best part is Lola&Lykke has two deals available for shoppers to enjoy, and considering Mother’s Day is just around the corner, we mark this the perfect time to shop all the essentials for new parents-to-be, and mums expanding their large brood.

Do Lola&Lykke have any discount?

Customers can shop 20% off absolutely everything online from 6 to 19 March, and no discount code is required. All you have to do is add your favourites to the basket, and checkout.