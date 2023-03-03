QVC Brenda Edwards has launched her own QVC fashion range

Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards has launched her debut fashion collection with QVC.

Brenda’s foray into the fashion sector with her new range, Be U By Brenda Edwards, is perfectly timed as spring is just around the corner, so shoppers can revamp their wardrobe in time for the warmer months and any upcoming holidays.

The 53-year-old singer and presenter previously worked with the video commerce retailer to curate her own edit back in 2022.

Now, she has gone one step further and followed in the footsteps of fellow Loose Women star Ruth Langsford to launch her very own fashion line, which has been two years in the making.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest venture, Brenda said: “In the Be U collection you can expect lots of bold beautiful prints, lovely bright colours and clothes that are designed to make you feel as good in yourself as you will look wearing them.

“I want women to feel that they can be adventurous with their clothing and not restrict themselves. The clothing in my collection isn’t restrictive either and it works with any shape/size.

“I want everyone to be confident in their bodies and know that they look good while also feeling comfortable in what they’re wearing. I put a lot of myself into this range, so when you wear it I want you to feel like you can Be U.”

Brenda was keen to launch a spring/summer capsule because she believes it is the perfect time to inject colour into your wardrobe, be playful with prints, which she has designed herself, and fabrics.

She continued: “I love spring because you can really experiment with colour and vibrant prints. In the collection we have used lightweight materials that will blow in the spring air and put a spring in your step.

“I’ve learnt a lot about how much work goes into the material and colour choices, and even the process of making my own prints. I was surprised to learn that different types of materials are better for different things, with certain materials make some designs look totally different. This collection has been two years in the making so the lead in time was also a huge surprise.”

Brenda is excited to see her creations come to life with shoppers wearing her designs - but not as excited as we are to wear them.

“I can’t wait to see lots of ladies walking down the street wearing clothes from my collection”, she shared.

Brenda has hinted this is only the beginning of her collaboration with QVC, as she has teased more collections could be in the making.

Brenda added: “It will be great to continue working on the range and I’m looking forward to getting feedback from the customer so that the collection can keep growing and evolving with the customer at the heart.”

Brenda’s Be U collection is super inclusive, as the garments come in a range of sizes, from extra small to 4XL, to suit every body shape and occasion.

The range – including clothing, jewellery items and other accessories – are vibrant, bold, super flattering, versatile and affordable.

The 16-piece collection features leather jackets, bright blazers, patterned co-ords and easy-to-wear jumpsuits, which are Brenda’s “number one, go-to item”.

Brenda’s clothing creations are made from lightweight fabrics, which are breathable, yet not restrictive, and perfect to see wearers through the warmer seasons.

The Be U jewellery items vary from gold to silver creations, and span across stone bangles, rings to pendants, as well as hoop earrings, and pendant necklaces, which you can stack, or wear solo to jazz up any outfit.

Whether you are looking to give your wardrobe a complete overhaul, invest in one statement piece to give your closet a new lease of life, or an accessory to complete your favourite outfit, there is something for everyone.

