Ulé Is The New Nature-Tech Skincare Brand You're About To Fall In Love With

Ulé is the world’s first vertical farm beauty brand, as it uses a nature-tech approach to create unique, natural and potent skincare formulations, which have multiple skin benefits yet minimal environmental impact – quite the triple threat.

Ulé’s products have been formulated in a revolutionary eco-farm in France, which sees natural active ingredients cultivated from plants, which are turned into potent skincare products using expert technology.

This method of creating new beauty essentials ensures each product is fresh, natural, gentle on the skin, and has less environmental impact.

Not only is less energy used in the vertical farm to create the skincare range, but it conserves resources through green energy, and relies on recycled water for the purest formulations.

Plus, all stages of the process are in France, which cuts down on shipping costs and pollution.

From the name, which means “the matter of which everything is made”′ in Greek, to the formulations, it’s safe to say this eco-conscious brand puts nature at the forefront of its mind.

Ulé’s debut range includes 10 skincare products and supplements, which can be divided into four collections; the Biome Essentials, Active Serums, Fortifying Creams, and Nutri-Beauty, all of which aim to protect the skin’s barrier, brighten, hydrate and deeply nourish the skin both inside and out.

FLORINE CASIMIR Ulé's Oh La Plump Quenching Serum

The Biome Essentials line features Rêve of Pure Anti-Pollution Gel Cleanser and Le Beau Reset Balancing Floral Mist, which work to protect the dermis from environmental damage and prepare the skin in advance of other skincare products layered on top.

The cleanser is suitable for all skin types to reduce excess sebum, as well as remove any dirt or grime clogging the pores.

The mist balances the skin, reduces the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation, but also provides a protective layer between the skin and environmental aggressors.

Ulé’s active serums include Oh La Plump Quenching Serum, Tout est Clear Regulating Serum, Joie de Youth Vitalising Serum and Envie de Calm Restoring Serum.

These highly concentrated serums are made from Ulé’s Pure Botany Tincture, which strengthens the skin barrier, restores the skin function and promotes radiant, blemish-free complexion.

Each serum targets specific skin concerns; the Oh La Plump Quenching Serum rehydrates, plumps and tightens the skin, the Tout est Clear serum clarifies the skin, reduces any blemishes and balances uneven skin tone, Joie de Youth Vitalising Serum targets fine lines and wrinkles for a youthful complexion, while Envie de Calm Restoring Serum is ideal to soothe irritated skin.

The duo of fortifying creams includes Je Suis Chill Fortifying CBD Moisturiser, as well as Amour de Repair Nutri-Fortifying Moisturiser, which have been formulated with the label’s signature Pure Botany extract and active ingredients to hydrate and nourish the skin.

The CBD-infused moisturiser aims to fortify your skin’s microbiome to soothe distressed skin, reduce redness, and hydrate your visage.

While the Amour de Repair is ideal for those seeking a skincare solution for intense hydration, without being greasy or pore clogging.

Ulé’s Nutri Beauty collection features the Merci Immunity Protective Nutri-Cosmetics supplement, and Avoir It All In & Out Nurturing-Phyto Oil, both of which have been formulated with a nutritionist to promote glowing skin inside and out.

The Merci Immunity superpowder contains 21 pods of a nutrient-dense formula to support plump and encourage radiant skin, while also working to improve gut health, strengthen immunity, and replenish your body with all-important vitamins and minerals.

The oil, which features Tulsi, Centella, and vitamin E, can be used topically on the skin, or ingested, to give you an extra boost of nutrition, hydration and fight against detrimental effects of environmental aggressors.

What we love is each product features a QR code on the packaging, so customers can scan to track the ingredients, and find out how to use, for ultimate transparency, plus it means no extra wasted packaging or printing.

The Ulé range varies in price from £34 to £102, and will be exclusive to shop from Space NK from 1 March.