'We Have This Problem Every Time': Speaker Lindsay Hoyle Shuts Down Gillian Keegan

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has been chastised by the Commons speaker for giving lengthy answers that may have been a “ploy” to stop scrutiny from MPs.

Lindsay Hoyle told the education secretary to be “punchy” with her responses as she fielded questions in the house.

As Keegan was discussing exams in the aftermath of the crumbling school buildings crisis, the speaker said: “We’re having this problem every time. If it’s (topical questions), they’re meant to be short and punchy. I’ve got to get these members in and all you’re doing is stopping the members not getting in, and if that’s the ploy, it’s not going to work.”

Keegan was answering a question about the schools building crisis that saw schools closed amid fears that a particular type of concrete was at risk of collapse.

At the height of the problem last year, Keegan became notorious after she said she had done a “fucking good job” over the scandal.

