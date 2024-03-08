Gillian Keegan Slammed For Saying She Would Punch A Rude School Inspector

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan leaving 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday January 30, 2024. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has been criticised after she said she would “punch” a rude school inspector if she was a teacher.

She was accused of “making light of violence in schools” after making the remark at a conference.

Keegan said she had been “shocked” to hear about the experience of one school following an inspection by the Ofsted watchdog.

According to Schools Week, the cabinet minister told the Association of School and College Leaders: “I thought, ‘God, if I’d met these people, I’d have actually punched them.’ They were really rude.

“You expect people to be rude to you when you’re a politician. But when you’re trying to run a school and change lives you don’t expect somebody to come in and not be respectful.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “I can’t believe I have to say this, but the education secretary should focus on reforming Ofsted, not on punching working people.

“An extraordinary comment from a secretary of state painfully out of her depth.”

Mike Short, head of education at the Unison trade union, criticised Keegan over her comments.

He said: “Clearly there’s much that can and should be improved in the way Ofsted inspections are carried out. But to suggest punching people is an appropriate reaction is not becoming of a government minister.

“Making light of violence in schools when staff are increasingly likely to face assaults while doing their job is in very poor taste. Ofsted inspectors are already dealing with a great deal of hostility while they work. So much for showing respect.”