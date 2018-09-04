Girl, 16, Among Three Women Arrested In Dawn Terror Raids

Three women, including a 16-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism, police said.

The women were detained following separate dawn raids at two addresses in west London on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

A 53-year-old woman and the teenager were arrested at one address, while a 26-year-old woman was detained at another location.

The arrests came as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“They were all arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000. All three were detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station where they remain in police custody,” the Met said.

Enquiries are ongoing, it added.