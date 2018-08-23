Girlfriend Of Murdered Male Model Harry Uzoka ‘Receives Death Threats’

The girlfriend of a murdered male model has said she received death threats after being named at the trial of her boyfriend’s killers.

George Koh, 24, was found guilty at the Old Bailey last week of stabbing his more successful fashion rival Harry Uzoka to death.

The court heard how the pair rowed after Koh bragged about having sex with 25-year-old Uzoka’s girlfriend, Ruby Campbell, who is also a model.

She did not give evidence at the trial but has taken to social media to break her silence after receiving “multiple death threats”.

In an Instagram post accompanying a picture of her with Uzoka, she insisted she had never met Koh, who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart while she was away working in Los Angeles and Sweden.