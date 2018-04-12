Girls are being inspired to pursue future careers in technology and engineering, thanks to a new initiative set up by Girlguiding and Google.

The two organisations have teamed up to create a challenge for Brownies to complete, named ‘Google’s Digital Adventure’. The challenge, available to 200,000 girls aged seven to 10 years old, will provide the opportunity for girls to develop new skills and an understanding of technology through offline tasks like creating “algorithms” - the instructions that make computer programmes work- using storyboards, and making robots that can solve common problems.

Every girl completing the challenge will be rewarded with a special ‘Google’ badge. The introduction of the badge comes after Girlguiding’s Girls’ Attitudes Survey 2017 found 30% of girls aged 11-16 think ICT/computing is more for boys and only 37% would consider doing a job in technology.

“We hope this partnership will help to break down the gender stereotypes often preventing girls from entering STEM careers and show that technology is for everyone, regardless of gender or age,” said Girlguiding advocate, Alice Pinney, 18.