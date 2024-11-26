Rod Stewart via Associated Press

Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed he will be performing in the “Legends” slot at Glastonbury next year.

The Maggie May crooner will return to the Pyramid Stage after more than 20 years with a set in the coveted Sunday afternoon slot, following in the footsteps of recent performers like Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and Cat Stevens.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing [Glastonbury] 2025!” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Sir Rod is actually a former Glastonbury headliner, sharing top billing with Coldplay and Stereophonics back in 2002, but hasn’t returned to the Pyramid Stage in the 22 years since.

A Grammy winner with six UK number ones to his name, Sir Rod was awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music title at the Brit Awards in 1993, and a Lifetime Achievement at the Ivor Novellos in 1999.

Prior to his Glastonbury announcement, Cher had previously been rumoured to be filling the “Legends” slot at next year’s event, which will be the last before Glastonbury takes a “fallow year” off to allow the land at Worthy Farm to recover.

The headliners for next year’s event are yet to be revealed, but Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Wonder are among those rumoured to be on the bill for 2025.