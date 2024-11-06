Glastonbury Announces Big Change To Ticket Sales System – This Is How It's All Going To Work

Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage via Associated Press

Glastonbury bosses have revealed they’re doing things a little differently when it comes to ticket sales for next year’s event.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Glastonbury was introducing a virtual queueing system when tickets for the festival go on sale later this month, a move previously used for recent tour sales of acts like Taylor Swift, Oasis and Kylie Minogue.

Before tickets go on sale, fans should visit a holding page on Glastonbury’s website “at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

Once tickets are put on sale, each person on this holding page will then be randomly assigned a place in the Glastonbury queue.

Upon reaching the front of the queue, fans will then have 10 minutes to enter their registration number and postcode, as well as the same information of “up to five other people for whom you are attempting to book tickets”.

Registration for Glastonbury 2025 tickets is still open until Monday 11 November, with the first round of tickets due to go on sale on Thursday 14 November at 6pm.

These tickets are for bundles that include coach travel to Worthy Farm, where the music festival takes place, with tickets that aren’t bundled with travel then going on sale three days later at 9am.