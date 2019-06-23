If you’re heading to Glastonbury, then now is the time to pack those extra waterproofs as weather forecasters are warning we could be in for a seriously wet weekend. Nearly 200,000 ticket holders will descend on Worthy Farm, Somerset, and the Met Office is warning they could face heavy showers and even hail as an area of low pressure travels across the UK this weekend. Forecasters say those arriving on Wednesday can expect dry, bright, sunny weather and “very high temperatures with high humidity”, but the latter part of the festival could be at risk of severe storms.

There are a number of #thunderstorm warnings issued for the start of next week, but it will turn drier from Wednesday. It will hot up too, with mid 30’s Celsius possible by midweek! Stay #WeatherAware ⛈️☀️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/nRAi8h9aMV — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2019

A Met Office spokesman said: “At the beginning of the festival it’s going to feel very oppressive and quite uncomfortable, particularly for sleeping at night with people camping. “There will be high UV levels too, so with any length of time spent in the sunshine people need to take extra precaution, sunscreen, and seek shelter in the middle part of the day, particularly as temperatures get into the mid to high 20s.” Adding that there’s still “a lot of uncertainty”, they continued: “It looks like we will continue to see low pressure towards the south and south-west of UK, bringing that unsettled weather. “There’s a further risk of showers and thunderstorms, perhaps even severe thunderstorms, with the risk of hail and some strong winds at times as well. “We could also be looking at localised surface water, flooding, accumulating in a short period of time where storms occur.” Of course, the forecast could change in the next couple of days, but better to be safe than sorry, right? This year’s event sold out in record time and will be headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

EMPICS Entertainment When it came to the weather, 2016 was a particularly bad year