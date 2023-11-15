Glen Powell Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked About Sydney Sweeney 'Affair' Rumours

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney star in the upcoming rom-com, "Anyone But You." Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Glen Powell is addressing his “alleged affair” with fellow actor Sydney Sweeney.

In a new cover story for Men’s Health, Glen called the rumours that he’s more than just friends with his Anyone But You co-star “unfair.”

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he said in the article that was published Tuesday. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Earlier this year, Glen and Syndye sparked hearsay that they were cheating on their respective partners when they were spotted spending time together off-screen while filming the upcoming romantic comedy.

Though fans continue to speculate, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have both maintained that nothing romantic happened between them. Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

The pics surfaced around the time the Top Gun: Maverick star split from his then-girlfriend model Gigi Paris, whom he dated for around three years, further sending fans into a rabbit hole of speculation.

And then of course, there was the time back in April when fans noticed Glen and Sydney’s glowing chemistry at CinemaCon in April, while the two were promoting their movie, Anyone But You.

On top of it all, Gigi unfollowed both actors on Instagram in April before posting a seemingly telling message online: “Know your worth and onto the next.” However, an unnamed source noted to People at the time that Gigi unfollowing the Euphoria star had “nothing to do” with her recent breakup.

“Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up,” the supposed insider said.

Back in August, Sydney, who is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, brushed off the drama in a Variety interview.

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!” she said of fans obsessing over the gossip about her and her co-star.

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

