Glen Powell Shuts Down Ryan Gosling Comparisons With Epic 3-Word Response

Glen Powell has shut down comparisons between himself and fellow leading man Ryan Gosling.

Earlier this week, The Wrap published quotes from an anonymous Hollywood producer, who hailed Glen as “an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him”.

“Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males,” the unnamed producer added.

As the quotes began doing the rounds, Glen was quick to dismiss the comparisons on X.

“Gosling is a legend,” he insisted of the Barbie star, before joking: “I’m just Glen.”

I’m just Glen. https://t.co/Mhj0G2jyfU — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) August 27, 2024

After smaller break-out roles in blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Hidden Figures, it’s fair to say that Glen is definitely having a moment right now.

The past few years have seen him taking the lead in the likes of Netflix’s Hit Man and the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You.

He’s also just been on the promo trail for the action movie Twisters, in which he shares the screen with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in the popular sequel to the 1996 disaster movie.

Adding even more to the Hollywood newbie’s appeal is the fact he’s managed to sneak cameo appearances from his parents in almost all of his films – you just need to know where to look for them.