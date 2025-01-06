This Is What Glenn Close Actually Said During Her Censored Golden Globes Speech

Glenn Close presenting at the 2025 Golden Globes CBS

Glenn Close may have got a little over-enthusiastic while presenting at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

During the live broadcast, the three-time Golden Globe winner was brought on stage to present the penultimate award of the night in the Best Film – Drama category.

“One of my most treasured possessions is a letter that Katherine Hepburn wrote to me, in which she described what we all do, as this terrible profession, this terrifying profession and, let’s face it, this delicious way to spend your life,” the Fatal Attraction star shared with her fellow stars in attendance.

Many viewers at home may then have experienced a dip in the audio of the live feed, which came about due to some colourful language used by the record-breaking star.

Footage that’s since been posted online reveals that she then declared: “We are all so fucking blessed and lucky to be together in this room.”

However, she wasn’t the only A-lister to have kept the censors busy during the live ceremony.

Earlier in the night, producers abruptly pulled the audio was during a bit Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara took part in while introducing one of the night’s other top acting awards.

Check out the full uncensored segment for yourself below:

Similarly, as well as having many of us swooning thanks to his on-stage smouldering, Andrew Garfield kept the audio team on their toes when he appeared to swear while presenting an award with Kerry Washington.

Emilia Pérez had been the most-nominated film at this year’s ceremony, and also came away with more awards than any other movie, picking up for in total, the same number given to the TV drama Shogun.

