How GLOW Broke Ground For Women Wrestlers Desperate To Be Taken Seriously

GLOW exploded on to Netflix screens this time last year, bringing a long overdue feminist dynamic to the hyper-masculine world of wrestling. For seven years I’ve been a wrestler and referee (for Eve and Lucha Britannia) and during this time there has been a lot of ground broken in the world of women’s wrestling to move it along from titillating to tenacious, but GLOW cast the women outside the ring in a light never seen before, and the new series is set to bring in even more people to an under-funded industry that is fast trying to change its ways.

If you haven’t seen GLOW (why not? No, really) it is loosely based on a real-life group of women in the 1980s who were plucked from obscurity to take part in a terribly-organised TV wrestling show. Series one brought us a variety of nuanced female characters, and gave us a healthy dose of lycra-based training montages. But it was criticised for not fully exploring the most problematic elements of the wrestling industry – such as being written almost exclusively for a male gaze and reliance on typecasting.

But since GLOW launched, people have wanted more bad-ass hard-femme heroes, not simply toned women who put on a leotard for a novelty factor. Rather than dismiss GLOW as separate to the world we inhabit 30 years later, the female community both inside and out of the ring have upped their game in the face of this attention. Wrestling has become more female, more self-reflexive and more determined to move past its reliance on an angry, shouty and outdated world-view. In the weird world of wrestling, GLOW has shown that the industry needs to change or hang up its boots.

So what’s happened for us, the wrestlers, in the last year? Firstly, wrestling behemoths the WWE are trying to cover up their history of wrong-doing to women on all fronts. Ten years ago, women in the ring could look forward to the occasional on-screen match so long as they only wore their underwear. Since last June, the WWE has brought MMA goddess Ronda Rousey on to the show, had its first-ever women’s tournament (The Mae Young Classic) and Royal Rumble match, and female matches are no longer a token inclusion but billed as main events. It has also hired more female talent from wrestling schools across the world than ever before, choosing (shock) plus-size and LGBTQ icons over fitness models.