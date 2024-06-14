Celebrity Gogglebox Is Welcoming Back These Old Favourites In This Week's Episode

Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a brand new series Channel 4

Gogglebox bosses have revealed they’re welcoming back some old faces in the latest episode of the show’s celebrity edition.

On Friday night, father-and-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp will be back on the sofa offering their critiques on the past week of TV.

Also returning to the show are mum-and-daughter Andi and Miquita Oliver, who first appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021.

It was previously revealed that Gogglebox staple Denise Van Outen would also be back in Friday night’s instalment, having previously been joined on the sofa by her ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall and close pal Duncan James.

“Let the carnage commence!” Denise joked on Instagram alongside a picture of herself and her former Big Breakfast co-host in action.

Mel B is also set to return to Gogglebox, this time with her eldest daughter Phoenix.

The star-studded show returned to our screens last week, with fan-favourites like Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, Danny and Dani Dyer and Jane McDonald and her right-hand woman Sue all on the line-up for the new series.

Also taking part in the current season of Celebrity Gogglebox are Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays bandmates Shaun Ryder, comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan, good pals Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan and footballer Rio Ferdinand, along with his wife Kate.