Well, it wasn’t exactly the smoothest road to get there, but awards season is officially underway for 2021. In a year like no other before it, the Golden Globes has the unenviable task of going first, with their ceremony honouring the best offerings from the last 12 months of film and TV taking place on Sunday 28 February. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be presenting the Globes once again, but doing things a little differently – the pair are hosting the show separately on both sides of the US, meaning stars based in New York won’t have to make a cross-country trip during the middle of a pandemic. For anyone who was hoping to watch along, here’s our guide to help you plan your night – but be warned, if you’re an awards show fan in the UK, you might be running into some difficulties...

