Actors should, in theory, be able to execute any accent they’re required to do. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

Often, actors are rinsed by audiences and critics alike for their loose grasp of an accent or dialect. On the other hand, in some cases, people have no idea what an actor actually sounds like in real life, as their accents on screen are so convincing.

Here are some of the best submissions for good accent work:

1. Toni Collette

Toni Collette plays lead Annie Graham in Hereditary A24

“Toni Collette has such an insanely good American accent that I only just found out she was Australian this year!” – u/Jasminewindsong2

2. Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey plays adult Shauna Shipman in Yellowjackets Showtime

“I am once again reminding you that Kiwi Queen Melanie Lynskey nails every accent flawlessly and looking spectacular.” – u/sweetpea_d

Here is Lynskey discussing her accent work herself with us:

3. Dev Patel

Dev Patel plays lead Saroo Brierley in Lion Entertainment Film Distributors

“Dev Patel’s Australian accent in Lion is fucking flawless. Best accent work I’ve ever seen.” – u/ForgetfulLucy28

4. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet as Marianne "Mare" Sheehan in the series HBO

“Kate Winslet nailed the Delco accent in Mare Of Easttown.” – u/ChaosAndMath

“She not just does a flawless American accent, she does a near flawless Phili accent, generally agreed to be one of the most difficult American accents to get right.” – u/MGD109

5. James McAvoy

James McAvoy as Robbie Turner in Atonement Universal Pictures

“A lot of people think James McAvoy is English because he’s had to use that accent quite a bit. Justice for his natural Scottish accent!” – u/the-real-slim-katy

6. Idris Elba and Dominic West

Dominic West as Jimmy McNulty and Idris Elba as Russell "Stringer" Bell in The Wire HBO

“I had no idea Idris Elba and Dominic West had English accents when I was watching The Wire. Dom did a good job playing at Baltimoron accent and all!” – u/BmoreArlo

7. Mia Goth

Mia Goth as lead Maxine Minx in X A24

“Mia Goth’s real voice had me shook after watching X and Pearl.” – u/KoreyW07

And here are some of the most notable submissions for bad accent work:

1. Emma Watson

Emma Watson played Sam Button in The Perks of Being a Wallflower Summit Entertainment

2. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the first female president of the United States in Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video

“Uma Thurman’s southern accent in Red, White & Royal Blue was hilariously awful.” – u/sabira

3. Al Pacino

Al Pacino plays Cuban refugee Tony Montana in Scarface Universal Pictures

“As a Latina who lives in Miami, the accent of Al Pacino in Scarface is so funny to me. Like, I can’t believe that’s how people think we talk...”. – u/Commonnbdy

4. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson played Kendra in season two of Buffy the Vampire Slayer The WB

″*I am KendRA! The vompyre slayah!* Though I read that she was being coached for an entirely different accent (I forget which), and that they decided to change it at the last minute, leading to this bizarre warped accent.” – u/DrKnowNout

5. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig reprised his role of Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix

“Daniel Craig in Knives Out. I have no clue if it’s considered good or bad but I thought it was going to be a plot point for about 90% of the movie, and I’m still confused why it wasn’t.” – u/MarsScully

6. Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog Netflix

“I can’t stand Benedict Cumberbatch’s American accent. It just doesn’t sound natural to me.” – u/michaelpalindrome

7. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire in the titular movie Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

“Hilary Duff’s Italian accent is awful, and whatever accent she did in that John Cusack movie. Ooof.” – u/Livinforyoga

″‘Sing to me, Paolo’ was still iconic though”. – u/littlenymphy

“When an accent doesn’t go right, it’s usually not the actor’s fault. It’s usually a combination of actor, coach, and production, and often is about not having enough time to prepare before shooting starts”, dialect coach Erik Singer once told Wired.

″[While] accent is a crucial layer of storytelling... good or bad, these actors all took some serious risks for our entertainment.”

