If you’re not a fan of Piers Morgan, you might want to look away now, but if you can’t get enough of UK TV’s most divisive presenter, read on. Piers and his ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-presenter Susanna Reid are set to host a one -off evening version of the breakfast show, imaginatively titled ‘Good Evening Britain’.

Rex Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

The aim of the show is to “capture the mood of the nation immediately after one of England’s biggest World Cup matches”. Which we think is PR speak for ‘collectively drown our sorrows’. The show, which will air on Thursday 28 June and 9.15pm on ITV, promises “a lively mix of debate and chat, as well as taking viewers on a global journey to measure the thoughts of the nation after England take on Belgium.” Joining Piers and Susanna will be a host of famous faces, who will be offering up their opinion on the match result as well as the rest of the day’s biggest stories.

Speaking about the new show, Piers said: “You know you think you’ve had enough of me in the mornings? Good news Britain, you’re going to get a load of me in the evenings because we are having our first ever Good Evening Britain. “We are coming to primetime – we’re actually very excited about it. I won’t have to go to bed for that until about mid-afternoon, it’s going to be great.” Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Studios, Daytime added: “We are excited to introduce one of our flagship shows to the evening schedule. It promises to be a lively 60 minute event, filled with all of the ingredients that make GMB so unmissable!”