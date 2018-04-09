‘Ireland is a little land in which the great questions of politics, morality and humanity are thrashed out.’

Not the words of an eloquent Brexit watcher, but Gustave de Beaumont, friend and collaborator of Alexis de Tocqueville, in 1839. Touring the island, de Beaumont found a troubled country stunted by religious quarrels, a corrupt aristocracy and gross inequality. These themes he thought made Ireland a model of the paramount struggle of the time: democratisation.

In 2018, the questions are not quite the same, but they are still great and they still emanate from Ireland’s relationship with its neighbour to the east. Brexit had a nemesis from the start, another referendum-ratified political idea with a very different vision of transnational relations, sovereignty and identity.

The Good Friday Agreement was overwhelmingly endorsed in Ireland. Brexit, as the Irish government repeats, was not – unasked-for by southerners and rejected by a majority of northerners. But they are to bear the consequences of a project born and driven in England.

De Beaumont might nod in recognition. He laid the blame for all of Ireland’s travails squarely on London: ‘By its fatal destiny, [Ireland] has been thrown into the ocean near England, to which it seems linked by the same bonds that unite the slave to the master’. It’s an elegant statement of two centuries of Irish republican thought. But for most people in Ireland, the notion that their country suffers from geography-ordained domination by Britain had, in the early twenty-first century, become an anachronism.

Before Brexit, British-Irish relations were the warmest they had ever been. This was showcased in a hugely successful, gracious visit to Ireland by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

The partnership of London and Dublin was probably the greatest single factor in ending the bloody conflict in Northern Ireland. Despite being implicated on opposing sides, the UK and Irish states realised that ‘the Troubles’ was a shared problem requiring a joint solution. After months of negotiations chaired by former US Senator George Mitchell, that solution was finally agreed in Belfast on 10 April 1998, Good Friday.

The Agreement provided for power-sharing in Northern Ireland and co-operation between the north and south of Ireland. Britain and Ireland pledged to develop ‘the close co-operation between their countries as friendly neighbours and as partners in the European Union’. Beneath the torturous diplomatic micro-steps of the peace process, the transformation of the conflict was aided by deeper currents – towards secularisation and liberalisation. Geo-political winds were also fair – the end of the Cold War, European integration, and the final de-legitimisation of Irish militancy wrought by 9/11.