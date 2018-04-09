Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway Mortified After On-Air Hair Malfunction

We’re all guilty of not being at our best first thing on a Monday morning, but Kate Garraway’s hairdresser must have really been feeling it this week.
That’s because the presenter was left mortified after discovering her hairdresser had let her go live on ‘Good Morning Britain’ with a roller still in her hair.
Kate was opening Monday’s (9 April) show with Eamonn Holmes when she suddenly became distracted.
Reaching round the back of her head, she proclaimed: “I’ve just discovered I’ve still got the roller in my hair!”
As everyone burst out laughing, she continued: “I wondered what was itching me.
“They’ve left a roller in! Genuinely blushing,” she cringed.
Kate and Eamonn are currently standing in for regular ‘GMB’ hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, who are on a break for the Easter holidays.
The pair previously worked together on ITV’s former breakfast show ‘GMTV’ from 1993 to 2005.
