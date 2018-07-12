'Good Morning Britain' Guest Brands Piers Morgan An 'Idiot' For Not Knowing His Facts

Piers Morgan was branded an “idiot” by ’Good Morning Britain’ guest Ash Sarkar on Thursday, who felt the presenter hadn’t done his research.

During the show, Piers attempted to chair a debate about the protests against Donald Trump’s UK visit, which Ash had been invited to take part in, alongside journalist Andre Walker.

However, Ash wasn’t given much time to speak, as halfway through explaining why she’ll be demonstrating, Piers cut in to accuse protesters of hypocrisy and anti-Trump bias.

Ash explained: “I’ll be marching in Westminster tomorrow, alongside thousands of other people who found the policy of border patrol unconscionable, who think that the sight of our elected Prime Minister holding Trump’s hand an utter embarrassment…”