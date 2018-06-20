Piers Morgan has branded former Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley an “insufferable dickhead” after an uncomfortable interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
The pair had an awkward exchange on Wednesday’s show after Piers brought up Andrew’s later former bandmate George Michael.
Andrew was on the ITV breakfast show to talk about his work with the Dallaglio Cycle Slam, and was not seem impressed at Piers’ deviation from the subject.
When asked how he was coping with the loss of George, Andrew replied: “I would imagine much like everyone else in a period of grief.
“It’s a difficult adjustment and the loss of a great friend is traumatic and emotionally tough.
“Almost as emotionally tough as talking about the Dallaglio Cycle Slam.”
Piers continued to probe him about his Wham! past, but Andrew was having none of it, commenting: “I wasn’t sure that was why I was here today to be honest with you.
“I’d much rather be discussing the Dallaglio Cycle Slam and its good work for people who haven’t had privileges of you and I.
“I think that’s more of a worthy subject matter.”
After the interview ended on an uncomfortable note, Piers later apologised to viewers for its awkwardness.
“Sorry it was a bit awkward that interview,” he said. “I never really understand why people come on if people don’t want to talk about, whatever.
“If you were one of the biggest pop stars in the world, I’d imagine you would talk about it.
“If anyone was offended by me asking about pop music and Wham! stuff I can only not apologise.”
However, when he took to Twitter after the show, Piers gave Andrew a much tougher time, writing: “Many thanks to Andrew Ridgeley for being such an insufferable dick today - much appreciated!”
Replying to one follower who defended Andrew, Piers added: “You think he’d have been booked on @GMB today to plug his charity cycle if he wasn’t famous? He knows the game but chose not to play it. Very dickish move.”
But it was Andrew, not Piers, who was winning support with the people of Twitter:
Piers faced embarrassment elsewhere on Wednesday’s ‘GMB’ as he attempted to humiliate Love Island’s Hayley Hughes live on air.
The presenter was left red-faced when he asked her a quiz question, which not only did he get the answer to wrong himself, but his question was factually incorrect.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.