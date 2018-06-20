Piers Morgan has branded former Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley an “insufferable dickhead” after an uncomfortable interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’. The pair had an awkward exchange on Wednesday’s show after Piers brought up Andrew’s later former bandmate George Michael. Andrew was on the ITV breakfast show to talk about his work with the Dallaglio Cycle Slam, and was not seem impressed at Piers’ deviation from the subject.

When asked how he was coping with the loss of George, Andrew replied: “I would imagine much like everyone else in a period of grief. “It’s a difficult adjustment and the loss of a great friend is traumatic and emotionally tough. “Almost as emotionally tough as talking about the Dallaglio Cycle Slam.”

Piers continued to probe him about his Wham! past, but Andrew was having none of it, commenting: “I wasn’t sure that was why I was here today to be honest with you. “I’d much rather be discussing the Dallaglio Cycle Slam and its good work for people who haven’t had privileges of you and I. “I think that’s more of a worthy subject matter.”

After the interview ended on an uncomfortable note, Piers later apologised to viewers for its awkwardness. “Sorry it was a bit awkward that interview,” he said. “I never really understand why people come on if people don’t want to talk about, whatever. “If you were one of the biggest pop stars in the world, I’d imagine you would talk about it. “If anyone was offended by me asking about pop music and Wham! stuff I can only not apologise.” However, when he took to Twitter after the show, Piers gave Andrew a much tougher time, writing: “Many thanks to Andrew Ridgeley for being such an insufferable dick today - much appreciated!”

Many thanks to Andrew Ridgeley for being such an insufferable dick today - much appreciated! ⁦@GMB⁩ pic.twitter.com/WlxPDHLrme — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2018

Replying to one follower who defended Andrew, Piers added: “You think he’d have been booked on @GMB today to plug his charity cycle if he wasn’t famous? He knows the game but chose not to play it. Very dickish move.” But it was Andrew, not Piers, who was winning support with the people of Twitter:

Well done #AndrewRidgley, you owned Morgan — Paula Ward (@paulaward09) June 20, 2018

Disgusted that Piers Morgan called Andrew Ridgley a dick after his interview. All because he wanted to talk about the real reason he was on @GMB. Shame on you Piers, the man isn't a dick for not wanting to talk about the death of a dear friend. — Katie 💫 (@kate_ward94x) June 20, 2018

#goodmorningbritain Awkward interview with Andrew Ridgley? Good for Andrew not wanting to talk about the past — ☮☯Pauline Simpson☮☯ (@psimpson0847) June 20, 2018

Andrew Ridgley appeared to promote his charity event, and Piers Morgan wanted to dig for dirt, because he is a tabloid animal to the bone. Ridgley wouldn't play ball, so now Piers tweets in a way designed to rile his mob up emotionally, minus any facts or context, obviously. — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) June 20, 2018

Well done to #andrewridgley

It's about time #GMB asked questions about why the person was booked to appear rather than some random questions! 👏👏👏 — Anita (@neetnut2) June 20, 2018

Andrew Ridgley is the absolute epitome of what @piersmorgan will never be, a gentleman. Well done Andrew (doffs cap). Suck it up Morgan! — Dan Miller (@Weststand4) June 20, 2018