Piers Morgan Left Red-Faced After Attempting To Embarrass Love Island's Hayley Hughes

Piers Morgan’s attempts at embarrassing Love Island’s Hayley Hughes backfired in spectacular fashion as she appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Wednesday. The presenter was left red-faced when he asked her a tough maths question in order to prove his belief contestants on the ITV2 reality series are “thick” - only to get the answer wrong himself.

ITV Piers Morgan was left with egg on his face after trying to humiliating Hayley from 'Love Island'

Piers, who has been a long-time critic of ‘Love Island’ and its participants, asked Hayley if she knew “Pythagoras’ theorem to the nearest five decimal places”. After she didn’t even hesitate in telling him she couldn’t, Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid turned the tables on him, and asked: “Well, do you?” He answered with 3.147 (which isn’t even to five decimal places as his original question asked), but the crew took great delight in telling him his question was completely wrong in the first place. Rather than Pythagoras’ theorem, which relates to the measurements of a triangle, he meant to ask about the mathematical constant Pi, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. And even then, Piers’ answer was wrong - Pi to five decimal places is 3.14159.

ITV Piers got Pi confused with Pythagoras

“You just showed yourself up, Piers Morgan, on national television, in an attempt to humiliate these people,” Susanna told him. “You know what’s just happened to me? I’ve just been mugged off,” he joked, referring to one of the show’s famous catchphrases.

ITV Hayley had the last laugh as Piers got his own question wrong