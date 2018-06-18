Piers Morgan Faces Backlash Over Thomas Markle’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

Piers Morgan is facing a backlash on Twitter, with ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers criticising the way he questioned Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, during a live interview on Monday morning.
During the tell-all chat, Thomas addressed numerous topics, revealing how he found out Meghan and Prince Harry were dating, what happened when he told her he couldn’t attend the wedding and even hinted at Prince Harry’s political views.
However, numerous users were unimpressed with the way Piers conducted the interview, with one labelling the exchance “excruciatingly uncomfortable”:
When Thomas mentioned he had spoken to Harry about Brexit, Piers pushed the former lighting director for more details.
“It was just a loose conversation,” he responded. “I think he [Harry] was open to the experiment.”
Thomas also explained why he decided to do the interview, telling Piers and Susanna Reid: “Over the last few weeks, everybody has had different opinions, some people said I was faking my heart attack, some people said I was skipping out, all kinds of stories were coming out about me, negative ones.
“But I just want people to know I’m a normal guy, I’m a retired man and I was living a quiet little life and this happened, and lots of things happened around it, and I’ve tried to survive through that, but more than anything I don’t want my daughter or new son-in-law to be hurt by any of this.
“I want to have a nice, normal relationship with my royal family as well now.”
Meghan’s engagement to Harry thrust Thomas into the spotlight and he struggled to cope with the increased attention from the press.
Just days before his daughter’s wedding, he was caught staging paparazzi photos and later told TMZ he would be not travelling to the UK for the ceremony, for fear of causing further “embarrassment” to Meghan and the royals.
Addressing the staged photos on ‘GMB’, Thomas said: “I thought it would be a nice way of improving my look, but obviously that all went to hell.
“I feel bad about it, I apologised for it. It was a mistake.”
He later changed his mind and said he would travel to the wedding, but was left unable to do so after falling ill.