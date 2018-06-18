Piers Morgan Faces Backlash Over Thomas Markle’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

During the tell-all chat, Thomas addressed numerous topics, revealing how he found out Meghan and Prince Harry were dating, what happened when he told her he couldn’t attend the wedding and even hinted at Prince Harry’s political views .

Piers Morgan is facing a backlash on Twitter, with ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers criticising the way he questioned Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas , during a live interview on Monday morning.

However, numerous users were unimpressed with the way Piers conducted the interview, with one labelling the exchance “excruciatingly uncomfortable”:

Is it just me, or is this @GMB interview with Thomas Markle excruciatingly uncomfortable?

Watching @BBCBreakfast worse intetview gmb have ever done. Trying to dig up gossip on our royal family.

@piersmorgan says he looks relaxed, what does he see that we don’t, he looks very uncomfortable to me. Preying on a vulnerable man.

This interview with Thomas Markle isn't really working. No Piers, it's not 'fascinating' or 'incredible' no matter how many times you tell us it is. #GMB

Please end this awful cringeworthy interview with Thomas Markle. Poor man looks as if he might have another heart attack. #gmb

Piers has changed his tune it wasn't that long ago that he was slagging Thomas Markle off and now all of a sudden he's such a nice man #GMB

Piers Morgan reprising his Susan Boyle treatment with Thomas Markle. Behaves like a horrible bully first of all, and then turns on the manipulative compassion later - like a horrible bully.

Watching the Thomas Markle @GMB interview this republican was left wondering why the royals abandoned him instead of throwing a protective arm around an Ordinary Joe thrust into a maelstrom https://t.co/FcsCuKHpaR

#gmb can’t help but feel Thomas Markle is being exploited here. He’s explained his reasons and he’s obviously vulnerable. Think we’ve heard enough now..

When Thomas mentioned he had spoken to Harry about Brexit, Piers pushed the former lighting director for more details.

“It was just a loose conversation,” he responded. “I think he [Harry] was open to the experiment.”

Thomas also explained why he decided to do the interview, telling Piers and Susanna Reid: “Over the last few weeks, everybody has had different opinions, some people said I was faking my heart attack, some people said I was skipping out, all kinds of stories were coming out about me, negative ones.

“But I just want people to know I’m a normal guy, I’m a retired man and I was living a quiet little life and this happened, and lots of things happened around it, and I’ve tried to survive through that, but more than anything I don’t want my daughter or new son-in-law to be hurt by any of this.

“I want to have a nice, normal relationship with my royal family as well now.”