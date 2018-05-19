Prince Harry appears to have given Meghan Markle an incredibly poignant wedding day gift.
Markle, who became Duchess of Sussex during Saturday’s Royal wedding, was seen wearing an impressive, emerald cut aquamarine ring similar in style to one which belonged to his late, beloved mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
The jewel was spotted in photographs taken of the newlyweds as they sped towards their evening reception in an open-top sports car.
The Duchess wore the large gem on her right hand as the couple made their way though the Windsor estate.
Eagle-eyed court observers spotted the ring, and photographs of Diana wearing the ring before her death in 1997 showing the striking similarity.
However, the connection has yet to be confirmed by courtiers.
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were driving to nearby Frogmore House for an “intimate” party hosted by the Duke’s father, Prince Charles.
Meghan’s choice of evening dress was also revealed, with the Duchess opting for a Stella McCartney designed gown.
Palace officials have told media there will be no further official updates from the evening’s event, nor will there be any immediate photographs published.