    • NEWS
    19/05/2018 20:51 BST | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Royal Wedding: Prince Harry Has Given Meghan The Most Poignant Gift

    A touching tribute to his late mother, Diana.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The ring was caught in several photographs taken as the newlyweds left Windsor Castle on Saturday evening.

    Prince Harry appears to have given Meghan Markle an incredibly poignant wedding day gift.

    Markle, who became Duchess of Sussex during Saturday’s Royal wedding, was seen wearing an impressive, emerald cut aquamarine ring similar in style to one which belonged to his late, beloved mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

    The jewel was spotted in photographs taken of the newlyweds as they sped towards their evening reception in an open-top sports car.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The ring was caught in several photographs taken as the newlyweds left Windsor Castle on Saturday evening.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The distinctive piece has sparked speculation, as yet unconfirmed, that the ring is that of Harry's late mother, Diana.

    The Duchess wore the large gem on her right hand as the couple made their way though the Windsor estate.

    Eagle-eyed court observers spotted the ring, and photographs of Diana wearing the ring before her death in 1997 showing the striking similarity.

    However, the connection has yet to be confirmed by courtiers.

    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Diana, Princess of Wales, pictured on June 2nd 1997 in New York, wearing a large emerald design ring.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Diana, Princess of Wales, pictured wearing a large emerald ring in a style similar to that of a ring worn by Meghan Markle on Saturday.

    The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were driving to nearby Frogmore House for an “intimate” party hosted by the Duke’s father, Prince Charles.

    Meghan’s choice of evening dress was also revealed, with the Duchess opting for a Stella McCartney designed gown.

    Palace officials have told media there will be no further official updates from the evening’s event, nor will there be any immediate photographs published.

