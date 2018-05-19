Prince Harry appears to have given Meghan Markle an incredibly poignant wedding day gift.

Markle, who became Duchess of Sussex during Saturday’s Royal wedding, was seen wearing an impressive, emerald cut aquamarine ring similar in style to one which belonged to his late, beloved mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The jewel was spotted in photographs taken of the newlyweds as they sped towards their evening reception in an open-top sports car.