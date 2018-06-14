Former ‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow has delivered a second blow to Piers Morgan, after he accused the reality show’s cast members of lacking in intelligence.

Well, to be exact, he called them a bunch of “halfwits” and “thick people”.

Earlier this week, Camilla - who appeared on last year’s ‘Love Island’ - suggested Piers had a “slight superiority complex”, which is why he consistently laid into the cast of the reality show, to which he responded: “No, I have a MASSIVE superiority complex over those ‘Love Island’ halfwits.”