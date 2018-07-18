This latest fine relates to Google’s search engine and the way it is bundled with its own software.

The European Commission has been investigating Google’s practises regarding search and advertising for years and has already issued massive fines over the way it holds a monopoly with online advertising.

The fine will be officially announced at 1pm in Brussels where EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will outline the specific reasons for the fine, according to Bloomberg .

Google will reportedly face a whopping £3.8bn (€4.3bn) fine by the EU’s European Commission today over its Android operating system for smartphones.

The European Commission claims claims that Android phones are unfairly designed to use Google’s own search engine as the default means of looking for information on the web.

It believes this gives Google a monopoly as the company also uses its search engine to make vast amounts of money through advertising.

This is by no means the first time Google has been hit by a fine from the EU. Last year the Commission handed the tech giant a £2.1bn fine over its shopping tool which could often be found at the top of searches made through Google.

While Google disputes the claims made by the European Commission, some experts believe this is a turning point for the tech giant.

“It looks like this time the fine will fit the ‘crime’ in this long running dispute of market dominance and manipulation,” explains Professor Mark Skilton from Warwick Business School.

“Google claims that it has to compete with other big players and that swapping to an alternative search service is ‘one click away’, but in my view it is its locking up of around 80% of mobile devices with pre-installed Google Android software that is the issue.”

Google, of course, disagrees. In 2016 Google’s Senior Vice President Kent Walker published a blog post explaining why it believes that rather than hurting competition, Android is expanding it.

“The Commission argues that we shouldn’t offer some Google apps as part of a suite,” he writes. “No manufacturer is obliged to preload any Google apps on an Android phone. But we do offer manufacturers a suite of apps so that when you buy a new phone you can access a familiar set of basic services. Android’s competitors, including Apple’s iPhone and Microsoft’s Windows phone, not only do the same, but they allow much less choice in the apps that come with their phones.”

This is where the Commission’s response could really hurt Google. While the fine might seem substantial, Google’s more immediate concern is actually regarding any new rules that could be imposed which forces it to change the way it builds Android.