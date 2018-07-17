Not content with planning your commute or organising your next holiday Google will now help you find a new job.

The search giant has launched a brand-new feature that lets you literally search, compare and then apply for a job all from Google’s homepage.

All you have to do is search for a job such as ‘teaching assistant in Manchester’ and Google will trawl through some of the biggest recruiting agencies including Guardian Jobs, Reed, Haymarket and Totaljobs and then present them to you.