Imagine seeing someone on the train wearing a jacket you really like, or perhaps it’s a pair of trainers. Rather than going up and asking them, Google believes it has the answer with a new technology that’s basically ‘Shazam for clothes’.

It’s called Style Match for Google Lens and it works by scanning what a person’s wearing and then telling you not only what it is but also where you can buy it.

Now this is undoubtedly a pretty incredible piece of technology but we can’t help but think how creepy it is as well.