Grand National-Winning Trainer Under Investigation For ‘Shocking’ Dead Horse Image

A leading horse trainer has said he “cannot apologise enough” after an investigation was launched into an image of him sitting on a dead horse. The image of Gordon Elliott was posted and widely shared on Twitter on Saturday, with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) later confirming it had launched a probe into the matter. It appeared to show the Grand National winning trainer sitting on the body of a dead horse on a track used for training – and while many people commented on social media that it looked fake, the County Meath handler said in a statement issued on Sunday evening that it was not. “I would like to address the speculation and rumours that have been rife since an old photo of me began circulating on social media yesterday afternoon,” he wrote.

Getty George Elliot confirmed the image is real and says he 'cannot apologise enough'

“Firstly, I apologise profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused and can categorically state that the welfare of each and every horse under my care is paramount and has been central to the success that we have enjoyed here at Cullentra. “The photo in question was taken some time ago and occurred after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops [a track used for training between races]. I appreciate that an initial viewing of this photo suggests it is a callous and staged photo, but nothing could be further from the truth. “At what was a sad time, which it is when any horse under my care passes away, my initial reaction was to get the body removed from where it was positioned.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of an image circulating on social media and the matter is under investigation. — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) February 27, 2021