PA Archive/PA Images MPs have called for a review of the effectiveness of the government's benefit sanctions system

The government must urgently reassess benefits sanctions, MPs have demanded, branding the current regime so counterproductive “at times… it just seems pointlessly cruel”.

In a damning report published on Tuesday, Parliament’s Work and Pensions select committee said the human cost of the government’s sanctions regime was “simply too high”, labelling it “arbitrarily punitive”.

Harsher penalties – which also applied to more people – were introduced in 2012 in a bid to encourage more benefits claimants into work, with out-of-work benefits cut or stopped altogether if they fail to take certain steps in finding a job.

According to the cross-party group of MPs, not only did the coalition government – which brought in the more severe system of sanctions – have “little to no understanding” of the impact it would have on claimants, but the policy remains “the only major welfare reform this decade to have never been evaluated”.

“We have heard stories of terrible and unnecessary hardship from people who’ve been sanctioned,” said committee chair Frank Field. “They were left bewildered and driven to despair at becoming – often with their children – the victims of a sanctions regime that is at times so counterproductive it just seems pointlessly cruel.”