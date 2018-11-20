Government 'Falling Apart' As DUP Anger Over Brexit Causes More Budget Humiliation

Theresa May was told the government is “falling apart” after her ministers were forced to accept a raft of Labour Party amendments to the Budget.

The Tories avoided a Commons showdown by supporting four changes to the Finance Bill on Tuesday night in a move which underlined how fragile the Prime Minister’s premiership is amid Brexit chaos.

It comes a day after the DUP threw into doubt the “confidence and supply” arrangement the Northern Irish party struck with the PM after the 2017 snap election when her majority in parliament was stripped away.

On Tuesday, the government agreed to SNP calls for a review of the public health effect of gambling and a review of the effectiveness of the Government’s new tax avoidance measures.

Labour amendments approved included seeking a report detailing the impact of measures to require disclosure of information about certain cross-border tax arrangements under different Brexit scenarios.

A second asked for a review of the effects of the Government’s new tax avoidance measures on households with different levels of income, on child poverty, people with protected characteristics and on a regional basis.

The Government climbdown and unwillingness to force votes came after the DUP voted with Labour once and abstained five times during Finance Bill votes on Monday.

May brokered a deal with 10 DUP MPs after the last election with a controversial £1bn funding deal for Northern Ireland.

However, tensions over Brexit have cast doubt on the arrangement and led to the DUP withdrawing its support.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said in a statement outside the Commons: “It’s absolutely staggering that the Government has accepted all Labour amendments to the Finance Bill because it couldn’t rely upon the DUP’s support.

“The Tories are in office but not in power. We’re watching a government falling apart in front of us.”