New government measures intended to halve childhood obesity by 2030 have been called “an absolute travesty” and “lacking in commitment” by health campaign groups.

The new proposals, announced today by Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt, build on the existing Childhood Obesity Plan, which Jamie Oliver called “disappointing” when it was released in 2016.

The government is now proposing consultations on TV advertising restrictions for unhealthy products, mandatory calorie labelling on menus in restaurants, cafés and takeaways, and banning the sale of energy drinks to children.

Primary schools will be encouraged to introduce an ‘active mile’ initiative, such as the Daily Mile, with additional funding to support cycling and walking to school, and there is a proposal to prevent shops from displaying unhealthy food at checkouts or including it in buy-one-get-one-free deals.

However, Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum and patron of the Child Growth Foundation told HuffPost UK he is “hugely underwhelmed” by the proposals.

“It’s an absolute travesty,” he said. “I hoped for much more than that. As far as I’m concerned, the time for consulting has long gone. We’ve had all the consultations we need, what we need now is action.”